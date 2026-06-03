BioTech
CNTB

Pre-Market Movers: PMI, CNTB, RNAZ Chart The Course

June 03, 2026 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pre-market trading is offering an early glimpse into biotech stocks likely to attract investor attention this Wednesday.

Significant price moves ahead of the opening bell are being driven by clinical trial updates, public and private offerings and corporate developments.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Wednesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - up 34% at $0.36 2. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited.(CNTB) - up 14% at $2.44 3. Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) - up 8% at $4.31 4. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) - up 7% at $0.49 5. Nuwellis, Inc.. (NUWE) - up 8% at $0.64 6. LifeVantage Corporation. (LFVN) - up 10% at $9.46 7. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) - up 7% at $0.81 8. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - up 8% at $0.35 9. INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) - up 9% at $1.66 10. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) - up 8% at $2.03

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Wednesday.

1. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) - down 22% at $4.13 2. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - down 20% at $0.60 3. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) - down 21% at $3.65 4. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 16% at $0.70 5. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - down 25% at $0.41 6. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.. (BJDX) - down 14% at $3.72 7. Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) - down 7% at $1.75 8. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - down 10% at $2.93. 9. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 5% at $2.09 10. IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) - down 6% at $0.13

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

CNTB
KAPA
NRXP
PMI
RNAZ
SNGX

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