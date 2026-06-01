BioTech

Pre Market Movers: GNTA, HCWC, ZCMD Set The Path

June 01, 2026 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday, suggesting potential breakout opportunities.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) - up 135% at $2.42 2. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) - up 30% at $0.43 3. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) - up 27% at $43.34 4. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - up 24% at $0.50 5. P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) - up 13% at $13.79 6. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) - up 12% at $2.30 7. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - up 11% at $0.16 8. Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU) - up 10% at $13.09 9. Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO) - up 7% at $22.49 10. Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 5% at $3.50.

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 34% at $0.11 2. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) -down 27% at $0.08 3. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) -down 20% at $2.86 4. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) -down 14% at $7.35 5. Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) -down 12% at $1.28 6. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) -down 11% at $0.42 7. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - down 10% at $1.14 8. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. (UPC) - down 7% at $3.26 9. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - down 5% at $1.33 10. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 4% at $9.70

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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