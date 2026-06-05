Pre-Market Movers: BGMS, CMND, INDP Chart The Course

(RTTNews) - Pre-market trading offers an early glimpse of biotech stocks likely to attract investor attention this Friday.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by acquisition agreements, financing deals, and share consolidations.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Friday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. (BGMS) - up 182% at $3.01 2. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - up 37% at $4.03 3. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - up 30% at $1.19 4. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) - up 12% at $7.64 5. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) - up 10% at $5.25 6. MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - up 8% at $2.63 7. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) - up 7% at $4.70 8. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - up 7% at $0.80 9. Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) - up 6% at $2.23 10. CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) - up 6% at $0.89

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

1. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 36% at $3.04 2. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 16% at $0.03 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 14% at $0.06 4. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 14% at $0.51 5. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) -down 13% at $0.27 6. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) - down 13% at $0.25 7. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - down 12% at $0.42 8. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) - down 9% at $1.58 9. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 8% at $10.65 10. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) - down 7% at $3.14

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