BioTech
BGMS

Pre-Market Movers: BGMS, CMND, INDP Chart The Course

June 05, 2026 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pre-market trading offers an early glimpse of biotech stocks likely to attract investor attention this Friday.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by acquisition agreements, financing deals, and share consolidations.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Friday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. (BGMS) - up 182% at $3.01 2. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - up 37% at $4.03 3. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - up 30% at $1.19 4. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) - up 12% at $7.64 5. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) - up 10% at $5.25 6. MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - up 8% at $2.63 7. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) - up 7% at $4.70 8. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - up 7% at $0.80 9. Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) - up 6% at $2.23 10. CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) - up 6% at $0.89

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

1. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 36% at $3.04 2. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 16% at $0.03 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 14% at $0.06 4. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 14% at $0.51 5. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) -down 13% at $0.27 6. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) - down 13% at $0.25 7. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - down 12% at $0.42 8. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) - down 9% at $1.58 9. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 8% at $10.65 10. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) - down 7% at $3.14

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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BGMS
CMND
INDP

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