Pre-Market Movers: ADTX, BYAH, ELTX Chart The Course

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Thursday. Pre-market movers give traders an early read on momentum, sentiment, and potential volatility for the trading day.

Price swings before the opening bell today are being driven by U.S patent protection securement, FDA approvals, manufacturing deals, upgraded launches, manufacturing growth initiatives, alongside trial goal misses.

In the Green - Pre-market Gainers

On Thursday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the pre-market session.

1. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - up 225% at $0.014 2. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - up 40% at $1.68 3. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) - up 10% at $4.37 4. CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) - up 20% at $4.58 5. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) - up 8% at $0.16 6. Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) - up 8% at $11.92 7. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) - up 7% at $0.37 8. YD Bio Ltd. (YDES) - up 7% at $2.69 9. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - up 6% at $8.39 10. Azitra, Inc. (AZTR) - 4% at $0.22

In the Red - Pre-market Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the pre-market session on Thursday.

1. Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) - down 20% at $3.78 2. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 26% at $0.19 3. NovoCure Limited. (NVCR) - down 16% at $0.19 4. Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) - down 13% at $3.46 5. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SPHP) - down 13% at $3.80 6. Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) - down 11% at $0.21 7. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - down 9% at $0.53 8. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) - down 8% at $0.42 9. Gelteq Limited. (GELS) - down 7% at $1.06 10. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) - down 4% at $1.10

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