Pre-market Movers: VACC, RVAC, SNOW, FREY, SPLK…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Vaccitech plc (VACC) is up over 28% at $6.04 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is up over 17% at $187.22 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 14% at $12.09 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is up over 8% at $233 SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 8% at $7.11 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 7% at $190.00 Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is up over 7% at $15.89 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is up over 6% at $14.95 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 6% at $4.44 Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is up over 6% at $2.13 Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is up over 5% at $111.00

In the Red

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) is down over 18% at $11.26 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is down over 11% at $97.50 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is down over 8% at $35.06 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is down over 6% at $168.66 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 6% at $11.17 Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) is down over 5% at $44.50 Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is down over 5% at $25.61 Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is down over 5% at $8.44

