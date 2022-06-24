Pre-market Movers: TBLT, ZEN, BHAT, GROV, KZIA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is up over 59% at $2.78 Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is up over 47% at $85.24 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is up over 35% at $3.69 Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) is up over 13% at $7.58 Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is up over 10% at $4.95 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is up over 9% at $3.75 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 8% at $5.99 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 7% at $168.01 Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is up over 7% at $4.03 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) is up over 6% at $6.95

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is down over 15% at $6.05 LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) is down over 9% at $49.52 Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) is down over 7% at $6.13

