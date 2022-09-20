Pre-market Movers: PGY, BCAN, BTMD, MGAM, HKD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 32% at $7.26 biote Corp. (BTMD) is up over 15% at $4.60 Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is up over 11% at $2.70 SM Energy Company (SM) is up over 7% at $42.27 Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is up over 7% at $27.34 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 6% at $2.56 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is up over 5% at $43.99 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 5% at $5.89

In the Red

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is down over 55% at $3.10 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is down over 9% at $83.01 Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) is down over 9% at $4.30 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 8% at $12.27 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (VTAQ) is down over 8% at $6.46 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is down over 6% at $5.66 Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) is down over 6% at $2.58 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 5% at $79.18 MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) is down over 5% at $2.80 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is down over 5% at $2.37

