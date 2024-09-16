News & Insights

Pre-Market
ZNTL

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2024 : ZNTL, NVDA, INTC, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, PLTR, BP, NIO, DIS, NOK, MPW

September 16, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -103.44 to 19,411.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,332,598 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) is +1.17 at $4.41, with 6,726,610 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNTL is 16.621738; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.91 at $117.19, with 5,746,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.25 at $19.91, with 3,456,165 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79.64% of the target price of $25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $8.28, with 3,393,309 shares traded. This represents a 15.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $10.87, with 1,761,555 shares traded. This represents a 120.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.7 at $33.34, with 1,542,187 shares traded. This represents a 51.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $35.67, with 678,209 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.19 at $32.03, with 650,153 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 80.08% of the target price of $40.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.50, with 626,785 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.65% of the target price of $5.75.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.35 at $90.90, with 439,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $4.22, with 320,519 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.83% of the target price of $4.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.08 at $6.45, with 314,108 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 129% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

ZNTL
NVDA
INTC
SQQQ
TSLL
IBIT
PLTR
BP
NIO
DIS
NOK
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.