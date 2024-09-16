Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2024 : ZNTL, NVDA, INTC, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, PLTR, BP, NIO, DIS, NOK, MPW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -103.44 to 19,411.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,332,598 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) is +1.17 at $4.41, with 6,726,610 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNTL is 16.621738; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.91 at $117.19, with 5,746,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.25 at $19.91, with 3,456,165 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79.64% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $8.28, with 3,393,309 shares traded. This represents a 15.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $10.87, with 1,761,555 shares traded. This represents a 120.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.7 at $33.34, with 1,542,187 shares traded. This represents a 51.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $35.67, with 678,209 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.19 at $32.03, with 650,153 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 80.08% of the target price of $40.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.50, with 626,785 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.65% of the target price of $5.75.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.35 at $90.90, with 439,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $4.22, with 320,519 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.83% of the target price of $4.45.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.08 at $6.45, with 314,108 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 129% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.