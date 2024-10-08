Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 8, 2024 : NIO, TIGR, NVDA, SQQQ, SMCI, TSLL, BABA, JD, MFG, XPEV, BEKE, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 68.18 to 19,868.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 121,356,565 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.49 at $6.30, with 9,442,839 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.55% of the target price of $5.5.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -1.92 at $9.54, with 8,204,479 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 242.13% of the target price of $3.94.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.08 at $129.80, with 6,405,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $7.60, with 4,004,958 shares traded. This represents a 6.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.1801 at $49.92, with 3,267,451 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 77.1% of the target price of $64.75.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $11.84, with 2,975,011 shares traded. This represents a 139.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -7.64 at $109.88, with 2,863,451 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -4.06 at $43.02, with 2,614,823 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is -0.06 at $4.21, with 1,297,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "strong buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.23 at $11.85, with 1,090,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -2.85 at $21.44, with 1,010,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.409 at $39.30, with 603,430 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 163.75% of the target price of $24.

