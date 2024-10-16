News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 16, 2024 : STEC, NVDA, DJT, LAC, NVAX, TSLL, SHV, ALTM, NIO, AU, GOLD, WOLF

October 16, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.69 to 20,188.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 86,559,007 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Santech Holdings Limited (STEC) is +2.6052 at $2.99, with 31,516,510 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.05 at $132.65, with 4,133,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +1.3903 at $28.45, with 3,209,288 shares traded.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.48 at $3.15, with 2,876,413 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAC is in the "buy range".

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is -2.05 at $10.55, with 2,380,336 shares traded. NVAX's current last sale is 58.61% of the target price of $18.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1288 at $9.68, with 2,157,892 shares traded. This represents a 95.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.36, with 2,154,182 shares traded. This represents a .46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.01 at $5.54, with 1,648,006 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.8% of the target price of $5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $5.69, with 1,318,105 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 103.45% of the target price of $5.5.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is +0.46 at $28.01, with 703,270 shares traded. AU's current last sale is 87.53% of the target price of $32.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.0101 at $20.20, with 476,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is -0.14 at $13.66, with 473,416 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

