Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2024 : LICY, NIO, ALTM, T, IONQ, PLTR

November 08, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -69.4 to 21,032.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 143,402,883 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is +1.6219 at $5.23, with 4,230,698 shares traded. LICY's current last sale is 174.4% of the target price of $3.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $5.15, with 3,109,619 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.43% of the target price of $6.1.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $5.36, with 2,071,753 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 91.62% of the target price of $5.85.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $22.05, with 2,023,169 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.88% of the target price of $24.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.2 at $21.91, with 1,774,578 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.45 at $55.43, with 1,348,703 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

