News & Insights

Pre-Market
SMR

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2024 : SMR, NIO, TAL, DELL, KODK, T

November 27, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -43.97 to 20,878.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,709,597 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.75 at $27.09, with 2,875,211 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 258% of the target price of $10.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1099 at $4.42, with 1,569,956 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.67% of the target price of $6.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.15 at $10.25, with 1,500,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -16.64 at $125.10, with 1,150,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +1.18 at $7.80, with 1,125,135 shares traded.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0403 at $23.13, with 1,012,652 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.38% of the target price of $24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

SMR
NIO
TAL
DELL
KODK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.