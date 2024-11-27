Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2024 : SMR, NIO, TAL, DELL, KODK, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -43.97 to 20,878.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,709,597 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.75 at $27.09, with 2,875,211 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 258% of the target price of $10.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1099 at $4.42, with 1,569,956 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.67% of the target price of $6.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.15 at $10.25, with 1,500,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -16.64 at $125.10, with 1,150,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +1.18 at $7.80, with 1,125,135 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0403 at $23.13, with 1,012,652 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.38% of the target price of $24.

