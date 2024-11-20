Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 20, 2024 : NVDA, NIO, TSLL, RZLV, TGT, SMCI, MSTR, JNJ, IBIT, SO, ZIM, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.87 to 20,728.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 199,003,805 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7799 at $147.79, with 5,010,502 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1601 at $4.47, with 4,700,912 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.28% of the target price of $6.1.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $21.52, with 3,811,759 shares traded. This represents a 335.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) is +0.21 at $2.78, with 3,787,675 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Target Corporation (TGT) is -26.13 at $128.75, with 3,642,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.29. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.71 at $27.56, with 3,224,187 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 61.24% of the target price of $45.



MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is +33.573 at $464.11, with 2,999,394 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.09 at $152.91, with 1,862,197 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 87.63% of the target price of $174.5.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.1 at $53.80, with 1,771,840 shares traded. This represents a 144.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Southern Company (The) (SO) is +0.01 at $88.30, with 1,659,579 shares traded. SO's current last sale is 94.44% of the target price of $93.5.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +2.5 at $29.28, with 1,373,377 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 210.65% of the target price of $13.9.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.43 at $62.55, with 1,137,282 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 189.55% of the target price of $33.

