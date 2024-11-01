Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 1, 2024 : DJT, NVDA, INTC, SQQQ, AMZN, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 129.16 to 20,019.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,947,590 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -2.93 at $32.41, with 6,303,996 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.18 at $134.94, with 3,744,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.82 at $23.34, with 3,547,799 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.36% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $7.50, with 2,479,443 shares traded. This represents a 9.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +13.41 at $199.81, with 2,371,115 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 88.8% of the target price of $225.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -4.16 at $221.75, with 1,759,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

