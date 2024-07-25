News & Insights

F

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2024 : F, NIO, KMI, PLTR, TSM, EW

July 25, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 2.97 to 19,035.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 140,985,172 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Ford Motor Company (F) is -1.77 at $11.90, with 2,691,322 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.54% of the target price of $13.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.37, with 1,419,488 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $5.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.001 at $21.05, with 1,414,357 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 100.23% of the target price of $21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.85 at $25.75, with 934,315 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.96% of the target price of $23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -2.81 at $156.99, with 691,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -19.5 at $67.45, with 642,913 shares traded. EW's current last sale is 67.11% of the target price of $100.5.

