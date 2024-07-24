Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2024 : BSX, T, NIO, VRT, LYG, SW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -291.95 to 19,462.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,644,743 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -1.34 at $77.25, with 1,821,307 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: What Do Boston Scientific’s Risk Factors Tell Investors?



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.62 at $18.83, with 1,564,930 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.36, with 1,057,794 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.83% of the target price of $5.75.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is -3.3 at $87.70, with 749,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.02 at $3.05, with 457,511 shares traded.LYG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024.



Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is -0.1599 at $48.95, with 359,021 shares traded.SW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

