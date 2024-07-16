News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2024 : PLTR, BAC, FLUT, SW, PG, NIO

July 16, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.98 to 20,438.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,700,684 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.58 at $28.09, with 1,742,353 shares traded.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.71 at $42.60, with 1,289,686 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) is -2.06 at $205.15, with 1,139,906 shares traded.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is -0.26 at $48.58, with 1,062,532 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.27 at $164.85, with 694,451 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $4.63, with 551,297 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

