Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2024 : CHRS, PSQH, SMCI, INTC, BAC, TSLL, JOBY, D, ACHR, NVDA, KO, GOOG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.44 to 21,172.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,495,546 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.75 at $2.12, with 19,656,807 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CHRS is 9.626076; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is +2.51 at $4.57, with 14,009,044 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +3.06 at $45.06, with 11,078,935 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.12 at $23.81, with 4,499,474 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.16 at $47.20, with 3,331,320 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.41 at $22.42, with 2,957,634 shares traded. This represents a 353.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.04 at $8.07, with 2,068,226 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is +0.38 at $57.72, with 2,020,563 shares traded.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.26 at $7.04, with 1,884,389 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.16 at $138.79, with 1,851,513 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.1 at $63.55, with 1,843,927 shares traded.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.08 at $172.90, with 1,572,465 shares traded.

