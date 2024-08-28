News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2024 : BSLK, PITA, NVDA, SQQQ, CHWY, TSLL, PLTR, NVDL, F, KSS, ANF, NIO

August 28, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -5.41 to 19,576.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,596,664 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +2.1098 at $4.18, with 14,285,175 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is +0.22 at $2.51, with 4,297,127 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.21 at $128.51, with 4,083,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $8.17, with 1,580,191 shares traded. This represents a 14.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +0.94 at $26.80, with 1,278,372 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $9.17, with 1,227,602 shares traded. This represents a 85.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.12 at $30.72, with 1,137,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 118.15% of the target price of $26.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +0.2385 at $68.30, with 1,120,848 shares traded. This represents a 471.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.12, with 837,040 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $13.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +0.79 at $20.39, with 769,331 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is -17.61 at $149.00, with 585,630 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.14. Smarter Analyst Reports: Abercrombie & Fitch Tanks 13.1% on Weak Q4 Results

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $3.98, with 416,866 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.36% of the target price of $5.5.

