Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 21, 2024 : SDIG, JD, NVDA, SQQQ, AAPL, TSLL, TGT, M, DELL, NIO, HD, F

August 21, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.51 to 19,771.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,507,092 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is +1.49 at $4.42, with 11,071,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SDIG is in the "buy range".

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -2.2 at $25.99, with 5,655,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.5101 at $127.76, with 4,427,323 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0612 at $7.93, with 2,695,953 shares traded. This represents a 11.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.49 at $227.00, with 1,753,275 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $10.47, with 1,487,865 shares traded. This represents a 111.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Target Corporation (TGT) is +21.38 at $164.59, with 1,254,081 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook

Macy's Inc (M) is -1.37 at $16.37, with 953,190 shares traded. M's current last sale is 90.94% of the target price of $18.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.01 at $110.70, with 876,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $3.92, with 736,979 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.27% of the target price of $5.5.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) is -0.37 at $366.90, with 708,408 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HD is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.14 at $10.82, with 615,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. F's current last sale is 83.23% of the target price of $13.

