Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2024 : NVDA, GCTS, SBUX, SQQQ, CMG, NVD, TQQQ, TSLL, TME, ONON, OXY, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 170.76 to 18,712.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,204,155 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.29 at $111.31, with 6,462,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is +0.24 at $3.64, with 5,764,337 shares traded.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is +10.63 at $87.66, with 5,413,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.05. SBUX's current last sale is 103.13% of the target price of $85.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $9.49, with 4,867,730 shares traded. This represents a 32.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -5.22 at $50.65, with 2,502,791 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0792 at $2.31, with 2,438,116 shares traded. This represents a 32.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1 at $60.25, with 2,301,256 shares traded. This represents a 97.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.01 at $8.39, with 1,907,505 shares traded. This represents a 69.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -1.12 at $12.01, with 1,222,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



On Holding AG (ONON) is -2.41 at $37.14, with 661,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ONON is in the "buy range".



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -1.293 at $57.69, with 502,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.05. OXY's current last sale is 79.02% of the target price of $73.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $29.48, with 484,834 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 122.83% of the target price of $24.

