$PRDO stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRDO stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,362,544 of trading volume.

$PRDO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRDO:

$PRDO insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,722 shares for an estimated $1,429,310 .

. ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964 .

. TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,456 shares for an estimated $1,289,234 .

. ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,736 shares for an estimated $931,242 .

. GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375

PATRICK W GROSS sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $90,916

$PRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PRDO stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.