$PRDO stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRDO stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,362,544 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRDO:
$PRDO Insider Trading Activity
$PRDO insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,722 shares for an estimated $1,429,310.
- ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964.
- TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,456 shares for an estimated $1,289,234.
- ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,736 shares for an estimated $931,242.
- GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375
- PATRICK W GROSS sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $90,916
$PRDO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PRDO stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 417,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,057,868
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 403,157 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,151,493
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 352,470 shares (+41.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,329,880
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 285,697 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,562,399
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 278,694 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,377,030
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 275,129 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,282,664
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 265,401 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,025,164
