PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$95.4 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$56.3 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.0% to C$178.0 million from C$123.6 million last year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$95.4 Mln. vs. C$56.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.41 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$178.0 Mln vs. C$123.6 Mln last year.

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