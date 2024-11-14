Prairie Provident Reports Q3 2024 Results and Fundraising

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) has released an update.

Prairie Provident Resources reported a notable decrease in production and operating netback for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to asset sales and market conditions. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a significant turnaround by posting a net income of $5.2 million, driven by financial gains. Additionally, Prairie Provident successfully closed a $12 million Rights Offering to fund its ongoing drilling and operational enhancement projects.

