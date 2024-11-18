News & Insights

Prairie Operating Co. signs midstream and gathering agreements in DJ Basin

November 18, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) signed multiple midstream and gathering agreements with industry partners in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. These strategic partnerships secure takeaway, processing, sales, and water disposal solutions across the company’s acreage, ensuring escalating marketing and takeaway capacity for the comprehensive development of the company’s 44,000-acre asset base. Through agreements with Rimrock Energy, NGL Energy, and Taproot Energy , Prairie secures access to essential pipeline transportation and ensures long-term operational reliability. These comprehensive marketing and takeaway agreements position Prairie to realize commodity price benefits associated with high grade crude oil production while maximizing production efficiency. In addition, these agreements encompass flexible provisions to accommodate planned future increases in production volumes.

