Prairie Operating Co. signs midstream and gathering agreements in DJ Basin

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) signed multiple midstream and gathering agreements with industry partners in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. These strategic partnerships secure takeaway, processing, sales, and water disposal solutions across the company’s acreage, ensuring escalating marketing and takeaway capacity for the comprehensive development of the company’s 44,000-acre asset base. Through agreements with Rimrock Energy, NGL Energy, and Taproot Energy , Prairie secures access to essential pipeline transportation and ensures long-term operational reliability. These comprehensive marketing and takeaway agreements position Prairie to realize commodity price benefits associated with high grade crude oil production while maximizing production efficiency. In addition, these agreements encompass flexible provisions to accommodate planned future increases in production volumes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PROP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.