Praetura Growth VCT PLC Launches New Share Offer

November 08, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has launched a new subscription offer aiming to raise up to £10 million, with the possibility of an additional £10 million through an over-allotment facility. The offer opens on November 8, 2024, and is set to close by April 2025 for the current tax year, extending to October 2025 for the next. Praetura Ventures, the promoter and investment manager, will receive a promoter fee, with the transaction deemed fair by the board.

