Prada upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

December 05, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst upgraded Prada (PRDSY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of HK$68.50, up from HK$64. The firm sees potential for further market share gains and says the surprise over the past 12 months has been the strength of the Miu Miu brand. “Despite strong margin expansion there is plenty of scope for upside,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

