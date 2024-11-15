Prada Group Reports Strong Retail Sales Growth

Prada Spa ADR ( (PRDSY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prada Spa ADR presented to its investors.

Prada S.p.A. is a leading luxury fashion group, known for its innovative designs and high-end products, operating in the apparel, leather goods, and footwear sectors with a global presence.

Prada Group has reported a robust performance for the first nine months of 2024, with retail sales increasing by 18% year-on-year, highlighting the company’s strong brand identity and effective strategic execution.

The company’s financial performance showed net revenues of €3,829 million, reflecting an 18% increase at constant currency rates compared to the previous year. Notably, the Prada brand saw a 4% increase in retail sales, while Miu Miu experienced a remarkable 97% growth. The group achieved double-digit growth in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East, with slight improvements in the Americas.

Prada Group’s strategic focus on creative independence and sustainable development continues to drive its performance. The participation of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the 37th America’s Cup and collaborations like the spacesuit project with Axiom Space have bolstered the brand’s cultural relevance. Miu Miu’s strong identity and cross-disciplinary projects have also contributed to its exceptional growth.

Looking ahead, Prada Group remains optimistic about navigating industry challenges and is committed to its strategic investment plan in retail, technology, and industrial capabilities to support long-term sustainable growth.

