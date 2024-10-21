News & Insights

Stocks

PPX Mining Partners with Sertecpet for Key Project

October 21, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp has entered into an EPC agreement with Sertecpet to construct a crucial facility for its Igor Project in Peru, with a budget of $5.7 million. The project, expected to conclude in 12 months, involves comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction tasks to advance PPX’s mining operations.

For further insights into TSE:PPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.