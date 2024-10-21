PPX Mining Partners with Sertecpet for Key Project

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp has entered into an EPC agreement with Sertecpet to construct a crucial facility for its Igor Project in Peru, with a budget of $5.7 million. The project, expected to conclude in 12 months, involves comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction tasks to advance PPX’s mining operations.

