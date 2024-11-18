News & Insights

PPX Mining Advances Gold Project with New Agreement

November 18, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp. has entered into an agreement with JPC EC for constructing leaching tanks at their Igor Project in Peru, a key step in their gold ore processing operations. This move highlights PPX’s commitment to advancing their flagship project efficiently in collaboration with experienced partners.

