PPX Mining Advances Gold Project with New Agreement

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp. has entered into an agreement with JPC EC for constructing leaching tanks at their Igor Project in Peru, a key step in their gold ore processing operations. This move highlights PPX’s commitment to advancing their flagship project efficiently in collaboration with experienced partners.

