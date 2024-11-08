PPL Projects Strong Growth at EEI Conference

The latest update is out from PPL ( (PPL) ).

PPL Corporation’s senior management will engage with analysts and investors at the 59th EEI Financial Conference to discuss the company’s strategic direction, capital investment plans, and financial targets, including a projected 6% – 8% annual growth in earnings per share and dividends through 2027. This meeting underscores PPL’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet within the U.S. utility sector.

See more insights into PPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.