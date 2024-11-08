News & Insights

Stocks

PPL Projects Strong Growth at EEI Conference

November 08, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from PPL ( (PPL) ).

PPL Corporation’s senior management will engage with analysts and investors at the 59th EEI Financial Conference to discuss the company’s strategic direction, capital investment plans, and financial targets, including a projected 6% – 8% annual growth in earnings per share and dividends through 2027. This meeting underscores PPL’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet within the U.S. utility sector.

See more insights into PPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.