PPL Projects Strong Growth at EEI Conference

The latest update is out from PPL ( (PPL) ).
PPL Corporation’s senior management will engage with analysts and investors at the 59th EEI Financial Conference to discuss the company’s strategic direction, capital investment plans, and financial targets, including a projected 6% – 8% annual growth in earnings per share and dividends through 2027. This meeting underscores PPL’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet within the U.S. utility sector.
