PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $27.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 3.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 2.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 35.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.08 billion, down 9.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and +0.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.01, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

