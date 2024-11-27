News & Insights

PPK Group Strengthens Board with Energy Expert Appointment

November 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

PPK Group Limited (AU:PPK) has released an update.

PPK Group Limited has provisionally appointed Rick Francis, a seasoned expert in energy and infrastructure, as an independent non-executive director. With over 25 years of experience, including leadership roles at Spark Infrastructure Group, Francis is expected to enhance PPK’s strategic focus on energy transition and renewable technologies. His extensive background in finance and governance is anticipated to contribute significantly to the company’s growth in the renewables, human safety, and nanomaterials sectors.

