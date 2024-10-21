PPG price target lowered to $155 from $160 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty lowered the firm’s price target on PPG (PPG) to $155 from $160 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s quarterly results were disappointing, but not unexpected given the dramatic slowdown in auto OEM, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that with the asset sale accretive to 2025 and growth expected to restart next year as well, the firm sees PPG “pushing higher”.

