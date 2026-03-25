PPG Launches InsightsNav Analytics for Marine Operators

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has introduced PPG InsightsNav, an analytics platform aimed at helping shipowners and operators better manage, plan and optimize seastock coatings purchasing data.

The InsightsNav tool is designed to address a common challenge in the marine industry, wherein marine operators have to rely on fragmented and limited historical data, which often makes long-term planning and cost control difficult. The tool will organize coatings purchasing data into a standardized and user-friendly format, enabling more informed port selection and strategic order consolidation, which helps save significant costs.

The platform also supports improved forecasting and budgeting based on historical trends. With real-time, interactive dashboards, marine professionals can continuously analyze data to forecast future needs more accurately. The platform, accessible globally through a secure interface, reflects PPG’s ongoing focus on digital innovation by providing predictive insights and identification of cost-saving opportunities.

PPG stock has lost 7.6% over the past year against the industry’s 1.3% decline.



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PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 74.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 104.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.