PPG Industries & Flashback Forward Launch Quality Control App

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has announced a collaboration with software firm Flashback Forward, Inc. to provide FinalQC, a mobile quality control application to improve efficiency in the collision repair sector. The partnership intends to transform the way collision shops operate by enhancing quality, efficiency and customer satisfaction.



FinalQC enables collision and original equipment (OE)-certified collision shops to capture the full value of their repairs by detecting repair quality issues in real time. It improves client experiences by assuring accurate repairs and consistently high quality. FinalQC's user-friendly mobile interface makes product verification and quality control easier. With real-time data, shops can quickly detect and address issues, lowering cycle times and increasing overall efficiency. The application enables collision repair shops to use customizable standard operating procedure checklists.



FinalQC is the product of its commitment to building cutting-edge technology customized to the collision repair industry, Flashback Forward noted. The collaboration brings this innovative mobile application to market, allowing repair professionals to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency and quality.



Shares of PPG have lost 10.1% over the past year compared with 10.3% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG projects adjusted EPS for the third quarter in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the band of $8.15-$8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Newmont Corporation NEM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 141.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO's current-year earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 92.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days. NEM, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has gained nearly 33.4% in the past year.

