PPG Industries Boosts Shareholder Returns With 4.2% Dividend Hike

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has announced a 3-cent per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend to 74 cents. The dividend, marking a 4.2% hike, will be paid out on Sept. 11, 2026, to shareholders on record as of Aug. 10, 2026.

The latest declaration marks the company's 512th consecutive dividend payment. PPG has distributed uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899, reflecting a dividend-paying track record spanning more than a century. With the latest hike, PPG has raised its dividend payout for 55 straight years.

The company is dedicated to enhancing shareholders’ returns through strategic cash deployment, maintaining a strong track record of returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. In 2025, PPG returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It paid dividends worth $630 million in 2025.

Its board authorized the buyback of $2.5 billion of outstanding common stock, and PPG bought back shares worth roughly $790 million in 2025 and another $100 million in the first quarter of 2026. Its robust financial performance is reflected in the substantial operating cash flow generation, which reached around $1.9 billion in 2025.

Per PPG, the dividend increase underscores the board's confidence in the resilience of its business, the strength of its balance sheet and the company's ability to generate and expand operating cash flow over the long term.

Shares of PPG are up 3.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.3% growth.

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PPG Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Ternium S.A. TX. CSW, IDR and TX carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, implying a 33.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 68.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.52 per share, indicating a 154.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.5%.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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