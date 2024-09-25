PPG to Feature Advanced Coatings & EV Solutions at the Battery Show

PPG Industries Inc. PPG will exhibit its portfolio of functional coatings, adhesives, and sealants designed to address the evolving challenges of the electric vehicle (EV) market at the Battery Show North America, which will be held on Oct. 8-10 at the Huntington Place convention center in Detroit, MI.



PPG will highlight its novel PPG CORACHAR fire retardant coating, which provides strong protection when combined with PPG's electrocoat technology by improving thermal barrier qualities that are crucial for EV battery safety. PPG will also feature its dielectric UV materials, such as the PPG RAYCRON dielectric UV coating, which offers superior insulation and protection against electrical failure. It will also emphasize the synergistic benefits of mixing dielectric powder coatings with thermally conductive adhesive adhesives, resulting in strong and dependable performance in high-voltage situations.



PPG's global manufacturing footprint and collaborative efforts with OEMs and Tier suppliers allow it to address the key challenges in EV battery pack design and production, resulting in optimal performance and safety. Furthermore, the company's PPG Coating Services division discovers and tailors coatings solutions to specific application needs, collaborating with customers to assure successful, high-volume application and superior product consistency and quality.



Shares of PPG have lost 0.3% over the past year compared with a 3.6% decline of its industry.



PPG expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the band of $8.15 to $8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

