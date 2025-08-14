PPG Enters Distributor Partnership With GPA for Teslin Substrates

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently announced a new authorized distributor partnership with printing services business GPA, expanding the distribution of PPG TESLIN substrate for a variety of commercial printing and label applications. The collaboration adds the PPG Teslin array of synthetic paper solutions to the brands and products that GPA supports globally.



PPG Teslin synthetic papers are excellent choices for commercial printing and pressure-sensitive label applications that require long-lasting, secure performance. PPG Teslin substrates have strong bonding, are easy to apply and are highly printable and versatile. They also contain up to 60% less plastic than conventional synthetic papers.



PPG and GPA have had a long-standing partnership to provide high-performance solutions to the print, graphics and label sectors. As part of the collaboration, GPA will bring its clients' visions to reality and assist them in meeting business objectives by using the unique performance qualities of Teslin substrates, such as durability and conformability.



Shares of PPG have lost 7.7% over the past year against a 0.3% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This outlook is backed by continued share gains and internal improvement initiatives, while factoring in current global economic conditions, currency exchange rates and varied demand trends across its regions and business segments.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM, Gold Fields Limited GFI and Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13% year-over-year rise. ASM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 141.6%. Avino Silver flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share, suggesting a 94.7% year-over-year increase. Gold Fields currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The consensus estimate for Vizsla’s 2025 earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share. VZLA’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating it in one, with the average surprise being 75%. Vizsla sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.