POWR Lithium Corp. Extends Private Placement Deadline

Clear Sky Lithium Corp (TSE:POWR) has released an update.

POWR Lithium Corp. has received an extension from the Canadian Securities Exchange to complete its private placement offering, now expected to close by December 26, 2024. The company focuses on developing American lithium deposits to meet domestic demand and advancing sustainable extraction technologies.

