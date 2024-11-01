Powerlong Real Estate Announces Leadership Resignation

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (HK:1238) has released an update.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Chen Deli as associate president, effective November 1, 2024, to focus on other business ventures. Mr. Chen has also stepped down from his roles at Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Powerlong Real Estate, with no disputes reported with the board. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Chen’s contributions during his tenure.

