Powerhouse Ventures Director Increases Shareholding

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of its director, James Kruger. The Kruger Family Trust acquired 350,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing the total to over 2 million shares. This transaction reflects strategic investment decisions within the company.

