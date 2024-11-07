News & Insights

Powerhouse Ventures Director Increases Shareholding

November 07, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of its director, James Kruger. The Kruger Family Trust acquired 350,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing the total to over 2 million shares. This transaction reflects strategic investment decisions within the company.

