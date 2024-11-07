News & Insights

Power Solutions Reports Robust Q3 2024 Financial Growth

November 07, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

An update from Power Solutions ( (PSIX) ) is now available.

Power Solutions International, Inc. announced impressive third quarter 2024 results, with net income soaring to $17.3 million, a 122% increase from the previous year. The company attributed this growth to higher sales in the power systems sector and operational excellence. With a strategic focus on expanding capacity and managing expenses efficiently, PSI aims to drive long-term growth. Additionally, refinancing efforts have enhanced financial flexibility, positioning the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving market landscape.

