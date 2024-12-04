Power Minerals Secures Settlement with Ultra Lithium

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has reached a settlement with Ultra Lithium to resolve outstanding debts from a convertible loan agreement. The settlement includes a cash repayment of A$450,000 and the transfer of Ultra Lithium’s mineral claims in Canada, including the promising Forgan Lake and Lake Jean Lithium Projects. This agreement allows Power Minerals to secure valuable lithium assets while avoiding further legal costs.

