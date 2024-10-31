Power Metal Resources PLC Announces Share Capital Update

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources PLC, a metals exploration company listed on AIM, has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 114,287,742 ordinary shares in circulation, allowing shareholders to calculate their interests in the company’s share capital. With a diverse portfolio spanning North America, Africa, and Australia, Power Metal focuses on projects with district-scale potential, managing these ventures internally or through strategic partnerships until they are ready for sale or separate listing. The company aims to use proceeds from project disposals to further grow or provide returns to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:POW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.