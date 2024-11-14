Power Metal Resources Identifies Promising Uranium Target

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources Plc has identified a promising uranium target, named the ‘Rapids Target’, at its Perch River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Recent geochemical and radon surveys indicate multiple anomalies that suggest potential for significant uranium mineralization. The company plans to conduct further geophysical surveys to refine their exploration strategy.

