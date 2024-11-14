Power Metal Resources Grants Share Options to Team

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources PLC has announced the grant of options for 6.4 million shares to its directors and employees, aiming to align their interests with those of shareholders. The options, priced at £0.20 each, are part of a broader strategy to incentivize key personnel as the company continues its global exploration and development initiatives. This move underscores the company’s commitment to fostering internal growth while pursuing large-scale metal discoveries.

