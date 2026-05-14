Power Integrations (POWI) Price Target Increased by 20.66% to 70.89

The average one-year price target for Power Integrations (NasdaqGS:POWI) has been revised to $70.89 / share. This is an increase of 20.66% from the prior estimate of $58.75 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.07% from the latest reported closing price of $71.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is an decrease of 265 owner(s) or 45.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.06%, an increase of 57.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 72,084K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,976K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,933K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,507K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,424K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 86.56% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,381K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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