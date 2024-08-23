Powell Announces Shift: Rate Cuts on the Horizon

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced a significant shift in U.S. monetary policy on Friday, signaling the central bank's readiness to cut interest rates for the first time in years. Speaking at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell emphasized that the time had come to adjust policy, citing a slowdown in the labor market and confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path back to the Fed's 2% target. This marks a pivotal moment for the Fed, as it moves from a focus on curbing inflation to preventing further job losses, a shift that comes just as a crucial U.S. presidential election looms.





Powell's remarks suggest that the Fed is likely to begin its rate-cutting cycle at its September meeting, with many analysts predicting a quarter-point reduction. However, Powell left the door open for more substantial cuts if necessary, depending on upcoming economic data, particularly the August jobs report. The Fed's policy rate, currently at 5.25%-5.50%, provides ample room for cuts to cushion the economy. Markets reacted positively to Powell's speech, with the S&P 500 index rising nearly 1%, U.S. Treasury yields dropping, and the dollar weakening.





Market Overview:





Powell signals readiness for rate cuts at the September Fed meeting.



Fed's shift focuses on preventing further job losses amid slowing labor market.



Markets rally with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1% after the announcement.



Key Points:



Fed policy rate currently at 5.25%-5.50%, with room for cuts.



Analysts expect a quarter-point cut, with potential for more significant reductions.



Powell emphasizes maintaining price stability while supporting the labor market.



Looking Ahead:



Fed's September meeting to provide further details on rate cut trajectory.



Focus on upcoming economic data, particularly the August jobs report.



Global markets watch Fed's policy shift, with potential ripple effects.



The broader impact of Powell's policy shift is already being felt across global markets, with other central banks closely watching the Fed's actions. Within the Fed, there is growing consensus among policymakers in favor of rate cuts, with figures like Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expressing support. Powell's speech also highlighted the progress made in controlling inflation since the pandemic, with the Fed now poised to achieve a "soft landing" for the economy, maintaining both price stability and a strong labor market.Looking ahead, the Fed's September meeting will be closely watched for updated economic projections and further details on the expected trajectory of rate cuts. As Powell noted, while the fight against inflation is not over, the Fed has made significant strides, and the upcoming adjustments to policy are aimed at maintaining economic stability and supporting the labor market.

