Post Holdings To Begin Private Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), a consumer packaged goods company, announced on Wednesday that it intends to commence a private offering of $500 million of senior notes, due 2034.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs, fees, and expenses associated with the notes offering, and to redeem all of the outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes due 2028.

The remaining proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include, among other things, acquisitions, share repurchases, and others.

